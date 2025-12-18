UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan, Prime Minister on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Tajikistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda.