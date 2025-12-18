US$9 trillion in assets commit to ADGM

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, is entering its second decade with strengthened momentum, as it announces the addition of 11 new major global financial institutions representing more than US$9 trillion in assets under management.

This remarkable increase, from $635 billion last year and $450 billion in 2023, marks one of the most significant expansions by any international financial centre globally this year and reinforces the ADGM’s position as the region’s fastest-growing and one of the world’s most dynamic jurisdictions for asset management.

The announcements, made in the run-up to and during the fourth and largest edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), highlight the city’s growing influence as the “Capital of Capital” and position ADFW as a global platform underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a global financial hub where capital flows are powered by leading institutions and a world-class regulatory ecosystem at ADGM.

With total assets under management represented at ADGM rising sharply, the centre is consolidating its position as the fastest-growing international financial centre in the region and one of the most dynamic globally. The momentum signals not incremental growth, but a step-change in Abu Dhabi’s role within the global financial system.

During the week, leading global financial institutions, including Cantor Fitzgerald, BBVA, Arab Bank Switzerland Gulf Ltd, Plenary ME Infrastructure Partners Ltd., along with Eurasian Development Bank, ERM, and DLA Piper, unveiled plans to establish a presence in ADGM, spanning asset management, banking, infrastructure investment, sustainability advisory, and global legal services.

These announcements build on a strong pipeline of Q4 commitments from firms such as UBS Group, KKR, Julius Baer, HarbourVest, Madison Realty Capital, Partners Group, DWS and Monroe Capital, underscoring the depth and durability of ADGM’s growth trajectory.

These commitments mark a strong start to ADGM’s next decade of growth, positioning the centre among the world’s top 5 international financial centres.

Building on its strong foundations, ADGM will continue to set international benchmarks across priority growth areas, not only limited to asset management but also extending towards the full spectrum of financial services covering digital assets, sustainable and green finance, and advanced family office and private wealth services, underpinned by a progressive and proportionate regulatory framework aligned with the highest global standards.

Guided by Abu Dhabi’s visionary leadership, this next phase of growth positions ADGM not only to respond to global financial transformation, but to re-engineer what an international financial centre can be as a global gateway for capital, a platform for innovation, and a destination for next-generation financial talent.

Commenting on Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s continued momentum, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “The commitments announced during ADFW underscore Abu Dhabi’s rising influence at the centre of global capital flows and the long-term confidence international institutions place in the clarity and scale of our vision. Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has established a resilient, trusted and progressive financial ecosystem, grounded in robust regulatory foundations.

“The addition of global firms managing more than $9 trillion in assets is not a milestone in isolation, but a clear signal of trust in Abu Dhabi’s world-class IFC and its ability to support increasingly sophisticated financial activity.”

In a historic development within the global digital asset regulatory space, the fourth edition of ADFW marked the announcement of Binance becoming the first crypto exchange to secure a formal global licence from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM to operate under a comprehensive regulatory framework from Abu Dhabi.

This global first is another major step in ADGM’s efforts to be the most progressive and compliant digital-asset ecosystem in the world.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, commented, “During ADFW, Binance became the first global crypto exchange to secure a comprehensive global licence under the ADGM framework, marking a world first for the digital asset industry. This milestone reflects our compliance-first philosophy and our continued focus on transparency, security, and user protection. Our partnership with ADGM and our presence at ADFW reinforce our strong belief in the long-term growth of the crypto ecosystem.”

Additionally, other entities within the fintech and digital asset sectors, including iCapital, announced the opening of its first office in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, while firms such as Hashed Global Management Ltd., Circle Internet MEA Ltd., Galaxy Digital and Animoca Asset Management are anchoring more of their activity from ADGM.

ADGM’s ecosystem is also gaining depth and sophistication as more advanced, high-value activities take root. This was highlighted with the announcement from IHC-owned RIQ, which said it plans to partner with Swiss Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurance & insurance providers, to advance risk, data and AI-powered reinsurance solutions from their base in ADGM.

The firms plan to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for next-generation reinsurance and financial innovation.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan announced that it is expanding its payments and treasury services business from ADGM, which will allow the firm to offer a wide range of solutions, including liquidity management and multi-currency payments capabilities to clients in the region. Such expansions reflect the growing use of Abu Dhabi as a base for sophisticated liquidity and transaction-banking operations.

Alongside global players, home-grown platforms are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s market infrastructure and its role as a global centre for capital formation. A total of 82 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during ADFW between local firms such as Finstreet, the ADI DLT Foundation and global giants such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. Among these, the Majarra–Halo partnership stands out for its focus on building the next-generation structured-product capabilities from within the centre.

Together, these initiatives show how Abu Dhabi is deliberately engineering its capital network, aligning technology, regulation and market architecture to shape the next chapter of financial innovation.

All market announcements were made during the fourth edition of ADFW, held under the theme “Engineering the Capital Network,” which brought together global leaders and senior executives from across the financial services industry and wider capital ecosystem.

Collectively, they reflect Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a global financial powerhouse and ADGM’s role in shaping a more connected, competitive and diversified “Capital of Capital” for the decade ahead.