Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Emirates Society of Ophthalmology sign agreement

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO) and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in ophthalmic education, research and clinical practice across the UAE.

H.H. Dr. Sheikha Noura Al Qassimi, President of ESO, said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing education, clinical excellence and innovation in eye care nationwide. She said the partnership will provide a platform for collaboration in scientific programmes, professional training and knowledge exchange, supporting clinicians and strengthening clinical standards.

The agreement also covers joint initiatives in best practices, public awareness campaigns, and opportunities for Emirati students and residents to engage with Bascom Palmer’s international faculty and facilities.

Dr. Zain Kenderian, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said the collaboration will help enhance training, research and clinical excellence for the benefit of physicians, residents and the wider community, describing the MOU as a long-term step toward advancing eye care in the region.

A joint committee will oversee implementation of the agreement.

Suhail Jaffar Al Zarouni, founder of August Medical, USA, and Board Chairman of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said the partnership will enable the transfer of Bascom Palmer’s faculty expertise and research to UAE professionals through shared knowledge and best practices.