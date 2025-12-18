National Academy for Childhood Development rolls out 'Generation 71' winter programme

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has launched the winter edition of its Generation 71 programme in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Family, aiming to instil Emirati values and develop life skills among children.

Building on the success of the summer edition, which attracted more than 322 children nationwide, the winter programme will conclude today in Abu Dhabi and will run from 22nd to 25th December in the Al Dhafra Region.

Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, said the collaboration supports national efforts to nurture capable generations rooted in Emirati values and identity, adding that investing in children strengthens the family’s role as a cornerstone of national development.

Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of NACD, said that Generation 71 reflects the academy’s commitment to supporting Emirati families through educational content that reinforces national values and helps shape responsible future generations, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development.

The winter programme targets two age groups: “Nash’ Al Dar” for children aged 6 to 10, and “Al Shabab Al Bani” for youths aged 11 to 14. It offers interactive workshops focused on national identity, positive behaviour and essential life skills. The free, Arabic-language programme features separate sessions for boys and girls, with certificates awarded upon completion.

The girls’ track includes activities centred on heritage and customs, practical workshops on preparing traditional Emirati dishes, basic safety and emergency response, and field visits highlighting majlis etiquette, traditional attire and Emirati hospitality.

The boys’ track focuses on building responsibility, independence and national identity, with workshops covering Emirati hospitality and etiquette, cultural arts such as Al-Youla and Al-Razfa, falconry, Arabic coffee preparation and basic home maintenance skills.