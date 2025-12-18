Expo City Dubai launches graduate programme to train Emiratis in sustainable development

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai’s Real Estate and Development division has launched Exposure, a two-year programme designed to equip Emirati graduates with the skills and experience needed to lead the future of real estate and sustainable urban development in the UAE.

The programme aims to develop future leaders capable of managing the full real estate value chain, bridging the gap between academic study and professional leadership.

It is open to UAE nationals who have graduated within the past two years in disciplines, including urban planning, engineering and business.

Participants will gain exposure across key functions, including design and development, project delivery, sales and marketing, programme controls and procurement. Selected candidates will also work on Expo City Dubai’s master plan, gaining hands-on experience on city-scale projects and mentorship from senior leaders within the Real Estate and Development team.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to developing smart, sustainable and resilient communities, while empowering the next generation of Emirati talent to contribute to the UAE’s long-term growth.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said the programme offers young Emiratis practical experience in shaping a sustainable, technology-enabled and human-centric city.

Applications opened on 10th December. Successful applicants will join Expo City Dubai on a two-year temporary contract. The first year will include operational and cross-functional rotations, while the second year will focus on a specific function based on performance, interests and business needs.

Graduates who complete the programme will be considered for fast-track development into key roles within the Real Estate and Development division.

The initiative supports Expo City Dubai’s role in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and aligns with the emirate’s D33 Economic Agenda.