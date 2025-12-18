UAE Cybersecurity Council, SANS Institute partner to boost national cyber workforce, readiness

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, announced a landmark strategic partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to advance the nation’s cybersecurity readiness and reinforce the UAEs long-term vision for a secure and resilient digital future.

The agreement was formalised during CyberQ 2025 in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, and Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SANS Institute.

This strategic partnership unites both entities under a shared commitment to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities through cooperation across critical ICT and cybersecurity domains.

The primary focus is to elevate national preparedness in cyberattack prevention, detection, and response, while deepening knowledge of emerging threats, and enhancing technical expertise across the workforce.

As part of this initiative, SANS Institute conducted a workshop on ‘Cybersecurity in the Quantum Era’. Going forward, the company will introduce future-oriented training programmes in Secure AI and Quantum Security that will equip cybersecurity professionals to navigate next-generation technological risks.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for workforce development, providing access to globally recognised certifications, hands-on learning experiences, and expert-led technical workshops. This association will benefit professionals across the public and private sectors, from early-career practitioners to senior cybersecurity leaders, strengthening national capabilities through joint training sessions, specialist missions, and educational exchanges that expand exposure to advanced defence methodologies and global best practices.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council on this important national mission to enhance cyber resilience and support the country’s digital transformation agenda. This MoU marks a significant milestone in our shared efforts to empower cybersecurity professionals with advanced expertise and future-ready skills. Through initiatives such as the Quantum Security program and our ongoing capability-building activities, we are committed to supporting the UAE as it strengthens its position as a global leader in cybersecurity.”

From his behalf, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, underscored the importance of bringing together specialised cybersecurity companies with leading global firms to support the ongoing efforts to enhance cyber resilience in the UAE and strengthen national cyber capabilities. He added These efforts aim to boost national readiness, address future threats, and reinforce the UAE’s long-term vision of leadership in security, digital, and cyber fields, while ensuring a safe and prosperous digital future.

He further emphasised the importance of partnership with the SANS Institute to build capabilities and exchange expertise, enhance responses to various cyber threats through the development of national talent and competencies, safeguard the nation’s digital assets, and strengthen preparedness at the national level.

SANS Institute and the UAE Cybersecurity Council will also cooperate in key areas such as information sharing, capacity building, awareness initiatives, and advisory support, all aimed at strengthening national security priorities. Built on principles of equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit, the partnership enables structured exchanges of expertise and operational insights to enhance the UAE’s resilience against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

As the collaboration progresses, both SANS Institute and the UAE Cybersecurity Council will continue to align their joint initiatives including technical workshops, cross-sector training programmes, and the exchange of threat intelligence and incident-response insights, reinforcing the nation’s vision for a secure, innovative, and resilient digital future.

The MoU is an important step forward in developing a highly capable national cyber workforce and ensuring the long-term safeguarding of the UAE’s digital infrastructure and assets.