Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Board of Trustees meeting

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy's (AGDA) Board of Trustees, chaired the meeting of the Board.

The meeting was attended by Board members, including Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Nadhim Zahawi, former UK's Secretary of State for Education; Nasser Judeh, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, and CEO of Crescent Enterprises; Rima Al Mokarrab, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority; Yasser Hareb, Media Producer, Presenter, and Author; and youth representative Majid Bin Zawbaa, Group Vice President - Strategic Accounts at ABB.

The meeting was also attended by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Academy.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the latest developments at the Academy and approved a set of priorities for the next phase.

Discussions also covered the launch of new academic programmes, the strengthening of local, regional and international partnerships, and the expansion of training programmes offered inside and outside the UAE.

Board members discussed plans to broaden the Academy’s international presence through student exchange programmes, research cooperation and the organisation of impactful events that contribute to shaping diplomatic dialogue at the regional and international levels.

The meeting also reviewed the AGDA’s strategic plan for 2027–2029, which focuses on academic excellence and strengthening global partnerships to support institutional growth.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy continues to consolidate its position as a global diplomatic academic centre for preparing and qualifying current and future generations of diplomats and decision-makers, while enhancing public awareness of key pressing regional and international issues.