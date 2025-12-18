Royal Development Holding launches AED1.2 billion waterfront project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Royal Development Holding (RDH), a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), has announced Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, a premium waterfront development and the world’s first standalone Radisson Residences, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for branded real estate.

Developed in collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group, the AED1.2 billion project comprises three towers built over a shared podium on Al Reem Island’s mangrove-lined waterfront, around 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi. The development features a mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom townhouses and four-bedroom townhouses.

Designed around immersive coastal living, the residences blend contemporary architecture with nature-focused design, offering views of tidal waterways and mangrove landscapes. Floor-to-ceiling glazing, generous balconies and outdoor-oriented layouts aim to create a strong connection between living spaces and the surrounding environment.

Interiors reflect a coastal aesthetic through natural materials and warm colour palettes, while amenities include a waterfront pool deck, fitness and yoga facilities, landscaped courtyards, recreational lounges and concierge services linked to the Radisson Rewards Programme. The project is also integrated with nearby retail, dining and leisure offerings that are shaping Al Reem Island into a key lifestyle destination.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said the project marks a major milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences globally and the first branded residence on Al Reem Island scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. He noted that the development reflects RDH’s focus on design-led, community-oriented living that appeals to both residents and long-term investors.

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece and Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group, said the collaboration brings Radisson Residences to one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive waterfront locations, combining hospitality standards with a nature-led residential lifestyle.

Radisson Residences Al Reem Island forms part of RDH’s expanding portfolio of branded residential projects, as demand continues to grow across the UAE for developments that integrate global brands with lifestyle-focused urban living.