Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation concludes Future Skills Winter Forum 2025

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences concluded the activities of the Future Skills Winter Forum 2025, organised by Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation.

The forum served as a specialised educational platform aimed at developing students’ scientific and technological competencies, promoting applied learning, and nurturing talent and innovation among participants aged 10 to 22, through an integrated suite of training programmes and specialised workshops.

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The Future Skills Forum represents one of the Foundation’s flagship initiatives that reflects our commitment to providing innovative educational environments that empower students with future-ready skills. The forum is an extension of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support talent and innovation, and to promote applied learning that enables students to discover their potential and expand their scientific and technological knowledge.”

The forum featured more than ten specialised training programmes across the talent and innovation tracks, including foundational and applied programmes such as Smart TECH Explorers, Humanoid Robot, FIRST LEGO League, CubeSat, and The 5 Buckets. In addition, innovation-focused programmes addressed applications of artificial intelligence, community-based technologies, and digital agriculture, including AI Smart Air Monitor, Community Arcade Challenge, and Digital Green Farm. These programmes were delivered within learning environments designed to support project-based learning and collaborative teamwork.

The forum also included a dedicated dialogue session for parents of gifted students, aimed at strengthening the role of the family as a key partner in nurturing talent. The session enabled parents to better understand the educational pathways offered and their role in supporting their children’s scientific and innovative development.

The forum’s closing day featured an interactive scientific programme that included honoring participants, a student project exhibition, as well as scientific presentations and competitions. Students showcased the projects they developed throughout the forum, reflecting the outcomes of the training programmes and the practical, hands-on scientific and technical skills they acquired.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences affirmed that the Future Skills Winter Forum forms part of its ongoing programmes to support talent and innovation and to develop modern educational models that contribute to preparing a generation equipped with the scientific and technological competencies required to meet future challenges.