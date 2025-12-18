UAE, Azerbaijan convene second consular consultations meeting

BAKU, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan held the second meeting of consular consultations in Baku, underscoring the depth of the partnership and shared vision between the two countries and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual significance, including consular affairs, to achieve effective and sustainable progress and further bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

The UAE delegation was led by Rashed Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Azerbaijani side, led by Emil Safarov, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rashed Nadhar Rahmah conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and reaffirmed the importance of enhancing coordination in consular services, exchanging expertise, harmonising efforts and adopting best practices to ensure efficient service delivery and support for both countries’ nationals.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of common consular issues and shared objectives between the two countries and collaborative plans to follow up and develop them.

Discussions also highlighted the growing momentum in UAE–Azerbaijan relations, particularly following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the announcement of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the recent exchange of high-level visits, including those of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting wrapped up with both countries expressing their commitment to continued collaboration in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership .