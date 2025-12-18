Federal Tax Authority honours strategic partners during 2025 Annual Forum

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), said the Authority achieved several qualitative milestones in 2025, advancing its development plans in line with policies that promote innovation and enhance customer experience.

Speaking at the opening of the third Strategic Partners Forum of the FTA for 2025 in Dubai, Al Bustani said cooperation with government and private sector partners has supported the continued development of the UAE’s tax ecosystem and strengthened the Authority’s role in achieving national financial sustainability.

He noted that the FTA is implementing comprehensive plans to modernise its systems and expand digital transformation through efficient, future-ready services delivered via the EmaraTax platform.

Al Bustani expressed appreciation to the Authority’s partners, highlighting that more than 55 memoranda of understanding have been signed with federal, local and private entities to enhance cooperation, including data exchange, electronic integration, audit mechanisms and tax awareness initiatives.

He said the FTA approved 100 new zero-bureaucracy processes through EmaraTax, most of which have already been implemented. These efforts contributed to the Authority winning first place in the Impact on the Business Sector category of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award, while the UAE ranked first globally in the Tax and Low Bureaucracy Index and the Tax Evasion Index.

Al Bustani noted a significant rise in corporate tax compliance during 2025, with more than 680,000 corporate tax registrants and over 520,000 VAT registrants. He attributed this growth to increased tax awareness and simplified digital procedures that allow round-the-clock service delivery.

He also said more than 44,000 VAT refund transactions were completed for citizens reclaiming VAT paid on the construction of new homes, reflecting continued enhancement of the VAT refund service for housing.

In addition, Al Bustani highlighted the Authority’s focus on human capital development, noting that 100 percent of FTA employees received training and professional development programmes during the year.

Looking ahead, he said the FTA is preparing to implement a new excise tax calculation mechanism for sweetened beverages based on sugar content, as part of efforts to promote healthier consumption. He added that preparations are also under way, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, to implement e-invoicing and the Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax in line with OECD standards.

During the forum, government and private sector partners were honoured in recognition of their contributions to supporting the Authority’s journey towards institutional excellence.