Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Linguistic Lexical Studies Award

SHARJAH, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, honoured on Thursday morning the winners of the eighth edition of the Sharjah Linguistic Lexical Studies Award, during a ceremony held at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured the award winners across the various categories. Dr. Marwa Mustafa Al Sayed won first place in the Linguistics category: Textual Linguistic Studies, for her research titled “Collocations in Contemporary Journalistic Language: An Applied Study of a Number of Arab Newspapers (2009–2010).” Dr Issa Ouda Barhouma secured second place in the same category for his study “The Nakedness of the Text: Linguistic Studies in Poetry and Narrative.”

In the Lexicography category: Dictionaries Compiled on the Terminology of Arabic Linguistic Sciences, Dr Mahmoud Suleiman Yaqout won first place for his study “A Dictionary of Linguistic Science Terminology in Arab Heritage,” while Dr Zaher Mohammed Obaid came second for his study “The Detailed Dictionary of Poetic Necessities.”

Dr Samir Al Daroubi, a member of the jury of the award, delivered the committee’s address, in which he expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous patronage of the award, describing it as one of the most prestigious Arabic and international awards dedicated to the fields of the Arabic language.

Al Daroubi highlighted the efforts of the jury members in reaching the results with objectivity and precision across all submitted research papers, noting the richness of the entries. He also praised the role and continued support of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, whose close follow-up contributed significantly to the success of the award’s eighth edition.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Al Daroubi affirmed that the award has attained a distinguished standing among Arabic and international awards, thanks to the vision and guidance of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, whose generosity and continued support have sustained the award.

Dr. Mahmoud Suleiman Yaqout delivered a speech expressing his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah and to those responsible for the award, commending their great efforts and support that culminated in the honour of meeting and being recognised by the Ruler of Sharjah. He also conveyed his deep appreciation to the scholars who devoted their sincere efforts to evaluating the submitted works and determining the winners.

Yaqout added that the award is highly anticipated by researchers in linguistic sciences across their various branches. He noted that the announcement of the award generates positive scholarly engagement through serious research, studies, and dictionaries submitted by researchers, enriching academic research in the language of the Holy Qur’an.

During the ceremony, the themes of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Linguistic Lexical Studies Award (2026) were also announced. The Linguistic Studies category will focus on “Linguistic and Rhetorical Studies in Qur’anic Discourse,” examining Qur’anic discourse from grammatical, morphological, rhetorical, lexicographical, stylistic, and other modern linguistic perspectives that explore the verses of revelation and highlight their precision and inimitability.

Meanwhile, the Lexicographical Studies category will focus on “Modern Lexicographical Studies,” encompassing all classified research and studies on linguistic and human dictionaries produced by lexicographers in the modern era.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah received a number of publications and commemorative gifts presented by the winners, posed for photographs with them, and wished them continued success and perseverance in serving the Arabic language.