Ammar bin Humaid receives Consul-General of Canada

AJMAN, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Tracy Reynolds, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his office in the Government Departments Building at the Amiri Diwan.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Consul-General and exchanged cordial discussions aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries across various fields and exploring ways to further develop them in the interests of the two friendly peoples.

For her part, Tracy Reynolds expressed her pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, conveying his appreciation for the warm hospitality and gracious reception.

He also praised the strength and depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada, and commended the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.