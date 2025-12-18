NCM forecasts unstable weather with heavy rainfall, temperature drop tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be unstable and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the formation of convective clouds over scattered areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity.

The rainfall may be accompanied by lightning, thunder and hail over limited areas, alongside a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, moderate to fresh and occasionally strong, especially with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility. Wind speeds will range from 20 to 40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Sea of Oman will be rough, especially with convective cloud activity.