Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship loaded with over 10 million meals for Gaza at Khalifa Port

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Loading of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship with over 10 million meals was completed today at the Khalifa Port (KIZAD) in Abu Dhabi.

The meals, weighing a total of 7,249 tonnes, will be sent to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The ship will set sail toward El Arish Port in Egypt, and is scheduled to arrive in early January 2026, after which the process of delivering the aid into the Strip will begin.

Loading operations for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship have commenced on schedule, as part of an initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on 25th November. The campaign aims to provide over 10 million meals to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza amid the ongoing challenges.

On 7th December, MBRGI hosted a major event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre - Expo City, drawing an overwhelming response from across the community and generating more than 20,000 volunteer applications in just one week.

In record time, MBRGI successfully assembled food baskets, each containing 20 different items, enough to sustain a family of five for a full week. The contents were meticulously selected to meet the essential nutritional needs of families in Gaza, ensuring adequate quantity, variety, and high-quality ingredients suitable for all age groups.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI, stated that the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship sends a renewed message of solidarity from the UAE to the people of Gaza. He emphasized that the initiative reaffirms the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people by providing the essential aid needed to navigate these challenging circumstances.

Al Gergawi said, “Loading this ship with over 10 million meals, in preparation for its voyage to Gaza in the coming days, marks a major achievement. This milestone, in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, was made possible by the overwhelming community response and the dedication of our volunteers. MBRGI will continue its mission to change lives and communities for the better.”

Mohammed AlShareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the UAE leadership to supporting the Palestinian people, acting on its directives to provide continuous aid to the population of Gaza. The UAE continues to be the world's leading provider of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, utilising all available channels, land, sea, and air. Loading and dispatching the ship is a blessed initiative that will undoubtedly have a tangible and positive impact on the lives of our families in Gaza.”

AlShareef added, “Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we continue to spearhead relief campaigns for Gaza, delivering around-the-clock shipments of food, medicine, and essential supplies. We dedicate our considerable expertise and resources to bolster any effort aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza; a mission we have consistently pursued over the last two years.”

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities.