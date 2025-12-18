Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College

AL AIN, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 55th cohort of cadet pilot officers and the 15th cohort of female cadet pilot officers at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, as well as course 1 graduates from Zayed Military University.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their professional and military careers, and urged them to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired to further strengthen the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces and safeguard the nation’s security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the college’s achievements in military training and education, as well as its advanced programmes equipping national cadres with the expertise to keep pace with technological and scientific advancements in the aviation and air defence sectors.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by a speech from Brigadier General Staff Saif Abdullah Al Mesafri, Commander of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, in which he welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as patron of the event, and distinguished guests.

The commander affirmed that the graduation reflects the college’s achievements and distinguished standing, and embodies its commitment to preparing officers of the highest competence and discipline, in line with the advanced training and academic standards that support present and future objectives of the UAE Armed Forces.

The graduates took part in a military march in front of the main podium, before collectively taking the Oath of Allegiance to the nation and its leadership, pledging to remain loyal to the UAE and to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. They vowed to safeguard the nation’s security and sovereignty, defend its borders and airspace, faithfully obey and carry out the orders of their superiors across land, sea and air, and uphold and protect their arms.

In his address to the graduates, the Commander of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College affirmed that earning the honour of graduating from the college marks the beginning of a new chapter in their military careers; calling on them to exemplify discipline and responsibility, and to serve as role models of dedication and sacrifice in defending the homeland and safeguarding its achievements under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented certificates of achievement to outstanding graduates in recognition of their dedication and academic distinction. He wished them continued success and excellence in fulfilling their national duties throughout their careers within the ranks of the UAE Armed Forces.

The ceremony included the symbolic handover of the college colours from the 55th to the 56th cohort, accompanied by a pledge to uphold and honour the flag. It concluded with the graduates marching off the parade ground in a military formation, showcasing their pride and loyalty to the UAE Armed Forces. H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed then stood for commemorative photographs with the graduates.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; along with senior officials and high-ranking officers from the UAE Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence, and families of the graduates.