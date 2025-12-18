Dubai Police deploy 22 rescue teams as unstable weather approaches

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police announced full readiness to respond to emergencies expected during the upcoming period of unstable weather conditions, with extensive deployment of land and marine rescue teams across the emirate.

Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, confirmed that teams are positioned at 22 strategic locations—13 land rescue points, including Hatta, and 9 marine rescue points along Dubai’s coastline. These locations ensure rapid response to any incident that may arise due to changing weather.

He explained that land rescue teams are equipped with specialized 4x4 vehicles, rescue trucks, and advanced tools such as hydraulic lifting equipment, cutters, saws, and other modern rescue technologies. In addition, 120 cranes have been made available in cooperation with Emirates Auctions to support emergency operations requiring heavy lifting.

Marine rescue teams are also on full alert, operating around the clock. They are patrolling coastal areas and valleys to ensure quick intervention when needed. These teams are supported by specialized rescue boats, jet skis, trained lifeguards, and professional divers capable of handling a wide range of maritime emergencies.

Colonel Al Hammadi urged the public to follow safety instructions and official updates issued by Dubai Police and other government authorities. He encouraged residents to call 999 in case of emergencies and to provide clear and accurate location details to help responders reach the scene quickly. He concluded by wishing everyone safety and security during the expected weather conditions.