Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi partners with CoreX to establish UAE’s first bio-intelligence engine based on specific population

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), the world’s first government-licensed healthy longevity medicine centre, has partnered with CoreX to establish the UAE’s first bio-intelligence engine based on a specific population, harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and organ-on-chip biological models, which simulate human organs and tissues, to learn directly from human biology and provide population-specific insights that improve drug safety and advance precision medicine.

The collaboration between IHLAD, which helps people live healthier lives through precision diagnostics, lifestyle medicine and evidence-based therapeutics, and CoreX, an AI-driven biotech company established in Abu Dhabi, makes the UAE the first country in the world to deploy a bio-intelligence engine, a system using AI to process biological data, built on the human biology of its indigenous population rather than foreign datasets.

The ability to deliver UAE-relevant insights supports safer, more informed decision-making about medicine use by more reliably predicting how patients will respond to medications, helping to reduce avoidable reactions, identifying risks earlier and guiding a more personalised treatment plan.

It also creates a pathway for more representative drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to evaluate medicines against biology that reflects the UAE’s real genetic, metabolic and clinical characteristics.

As well as improving health outcomes for people in the UAE and strengthening national health security, the development of the bio-intelligence engine strongly highlights the scientific infrastructure that makes Abu Dhabi a destination for global pharmaceutical and research partnerships.

As IHLAD becomes the institutional anchor for CoreX in the UAE, the capability will appeal to global pharma, biotech and life-science companies seeking human-relevant models for safe, efficient and locally reflective drug discovery, supporting the UAE’s strategy to build a secure, future-ready biomedical ecosystem.

The bio-intelligence engine will be built through a phased, multimodal AI platform that integrates patient-specific organoid and organ-on-chip models; biological, molecular and functional Bio-AI data; and population-specific biological data, including Emirati and regional datasets. Together, these form a predictive system that improves drug-response modelling, enables precision medicine at scale and builds a protected national biological-intelligence dataset.

Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, said, “Our partnership with CoreX to build the UAE’s first national bio-intelligence engine is about bringing advanced AI together with patient-specific organ-on-chip models for more precise prediction for the Emirati population and the people we serve. We will now have a platform to study organ-specific longevity models with the goal of extending healthy years of life.”

Dr Isaac Bentwich, Founder and Global CEO of CoreX, said: “CoreX uniquely integrates AI and organ-on-chip living biology to revolutionise medicine discovery, optimisation and validation. This partnership with IHLAD lets us build a platform for the UAE, grounded in scientific rigour, population relevance and predictive insight that will serve the region for generations to come.”

Sarah Miller, Co-Founder, President and GCC Lead of CoreX, said, “With CoreX, the UAE is bringing something the world has never had. A national engine where AI can learn from real organ-on-chip human biology at population scale. This partnership lets us move beyond foreign datasets and build a national resource capable of shaping the next generation of safer, more precise medicine. It’s an honour to help create a capability that will enhance Emirati wellbeing and redefine what is possible in global healthcare.”

Together, IHLAD and CoreX are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leadership in longevity, precision health and next-generation medical innovation. The partnership contributes to the global shift towards human-centric healthcare and marks a significant step towards a predictive, future-oriented health ecosystem for the UAE.

The platform follows UAE cultural and ethical standards, using cells provided by consenting adults, with no embryos, foetal tissue, cloning, mixing or genetic modification. All work takes place in licensed UAE facilities and focuses solely on drug safety, subsequently reducing the need for animal testing.