FIFA cancels Arab Cup third-place match due to adverse weather

DOHA, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Federation of Association Football FIFA decided to cancel the third-place match of the Arab Cup between the UAE national football team and their Saudi counterpart, currently being held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The decision followed heavy rainfall at the match venue, Khalifa International Stadium, which made it impossible to resume play due to adverse weather conditions.

The first half of the match had ended in a goalless draw between the two teams.