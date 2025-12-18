Weather Alert: MoHRE encourages remote work tomorrow for private sector in areas impacted by adverse conditions

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector establishments in areas most affected by the prevailing weather conditions to implement remote work tomorrow, Friday, December 19th.

This directive applies to roles whose nature permits it, aiming to preserve employee health and safety amidst the exceptional weather.

The Ministry urged all private sector entities nationwide to exercise caution and implement all necessary occupational health and safety measures during the current period of adverse weather conditions. They must also adhere to directives issued by local authorities in each emirate regarding these conditions and their impact on business operations.