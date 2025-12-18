Dubai Municipality affirms 24/7 efforts to mitigate impact of adverse weather conditions

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality stated that it is closely monitoring the prevailing weather conditions in Dubai and across the UAE and affirmed that it has taken all necessary measures and deployed specialised teams that are working around the clock to address the situation on the ground. This is in line with the municipality's extensive preparations to manage weather fluctuations throughout the year.

The municipality emphasised that these efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy focused on ensuring the optimal performance of infrastructure in all weather conditions and enhancing the capabilities of its emergency response teams. This approach aims to ensure service continuity, safeguard lives and property, and maintain smooth traffic movement across the emirate.

The municipality also affirmed that it has completed a range of preventive and technical checks, including inspecting and maintaining stormwater drainage networks across Dubai. Additionally, it completed the installation of 60 kilometres of above-ground pumping lines, enabling faster water discharge in critical locations during spells of heavy rain.

Further boosting system capacity, the municipality has also completed the construction of six temporary lakes in key areas, in addition to rainwater collection lakes with a combined storage capacity of up to 600,000 cubic metres. These measures reduce pressure on primary networks and allow rainwater runoff to be managed efficiently amid heavy rains. Pumping lines have also been connected to 10 main outfalls, including the Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Creek, the sea, and the deep tunnel system, ensuring safe and rapid discharge.

Operational readiness included intensified cleaning of rainwater drainage inlets, internal filters, and gradient lines, as well as the inspection and maintenance of more than 84,000 drainage inlets in real estate development areas. These works were carried out in coordination with real estate developers and free zones to ensure network efficiency and unified preparedness before and during rainfall events.

Dubai Municipality has also activated a comprehensive emergency response system operating 24/7, staffed by highly trained specialised teams and supported by advanced logistical equipment and ultra-modern machinery. The system is designed to respond swiftly to water accumulation, emergency blockages, and reports received from across the emirate, supported by pre-approved contracts with private-sector partners to assist with water pumping and transportation when required.

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Head of the Rainwater Drainage Team in the emirate, said: “Dubai Municipality adopts an integrated approach to managing weather fluctuations based on preparedness, raising the efficiency of the infrastructure, and enhancing the operational capacity of emergency teams. Our preparations this year included flexible engineering and operational solutions, including the creation of temporary and collection lakes, the expansion of pumping networks, and their integration with multiple outfalls, ensuring effective management of inclement weather scenarios while safeguarding community safety and ensuring the continuity of daily life.”

He added: “We place strong emphasis on coordination with government partners involved in emergency management to ensure role integration, rapid response, and timely decision-making through flexible plans that adapt to evolving weather conditions. This is complemented by close coordination with strategic partners, real estate developers, and relevant entities, as well as training programmes and field exercises for technical teams, enhancing response speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.”

The municipality's efforts also included conducting simulation exercises and field drills for its teams to enhance their readiness to handle various reports related to prevailing weather conditions and to improve communication with call centres.

Dubai Municipality called on community members to adhere to public safety guidance, exercise caution during periods of unstable weather, and promptly report any waterlogging or emergency situations via the Dubai Municipality Contact Centre on 800900 or through WhatsApp. The public is also advised to be mindful of official weather alerts and bulletins issued by relevant authorities in the UAE.