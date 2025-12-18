Ambassadors explore Al Dhafra’s heritage, tourist sites

AL DHAFRA, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation of foreign ambassadors accredited to the UAE has visited a number of key heritage, cultural and tourism attractions in Al Dhafra at the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

The visit began at the Al Dhafra Innovation Centre at Shams 1 Power Station, where the delegation was briefed on the centre’s nine sections and its pioneering role in clean energy production. The ambassadors also experienced an interactive presentation highlighting the UAE’s sustainability and renewable energy projects.

The delegation later visited the Mezayen (Camel Beauty) Competition in Madinat Zayed, held as part of the 19th Al Dhafra Festival organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. The ambassadors toured the camel enclosures, where they were introduced to the various camel categories, age groups, beauty standards and judging criteria, as well as the role of such competitions in preserving pure camel breeds and safeguarding the associated cultural heritage.

The ambassadors expressed their delight at learning about this authentic aspect of Emirati and Gulf heritage, which reflects the deep bond between camels and their owners. They also received an overview from festival officials on the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the strong support extended by the UAE’s leadership to heritage preservation initiatives and the development of traditional festivals.

The tour continued across the Al Dhafra Region to Khannour Fort (Qasr Khinour) in Liwa, home to the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts project. There, the ambassadors viewed traditional handicrafts and heritage products showcasing the skills of Emirati women and their pivotal role in preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The programme also included visits to several prominent landmarks in Liwa, including the “Liwa Sign”, recognised as the world’s longest landmark sign, which reflects Liwa’s historical and geographical significance.

The delegation later visited the Liwa International Festival, where they were welcomed by Hamdan Saif Al Mansoori, Chairman of Liwa Sports Club, along with a number of officials. The tour featured Liwa Village, with its traditional markets, live demonstrations of heritage crafts and a variety of recreational facilities, as well as a visit to the ADNOC Oasis, which showcases the company’s vision of blending innovation with heritage through digital solutions and smart services for festival visitors.

The ambassadors then proceeded to the main platform to watch the dune shows, combining drone performances with advanced sound, light and laser technologies.

At the conclusion of the visit, the ambassadors expressed their delight with the tour, praising the rich cultural diversity of the Al Dhafra Region and the UAE’s extensive efforts to revive and preserve heritage as a symbol of authenticity and national identity. They also conveyed their gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of cultural and heritage events, commending the region’s renowned hospitality and warm reception.