UAE pioneer in advancing humanitarian, charitable work: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that the International Human Solidarity Day represents an annual moment to reflect on the values upon which the UAE was built and to renew its commitment to supporting humanity worldwide without discrimination.

He said human solidarity has long guided the UAE’s policies and development, inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for serving humanity as both a moral duty and a civilisational responsibility.

“We take pride today in the pioneering role the UAE plays in humanitarian and relief efforts at the Arab, regional, and global levels. Its helping hands have reached every corner in need, making the country one of the largest donors of foreign aid and a leading global example that places humanity first," Sheikh Sultan added.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted that human solidarity has never been a temporary initiative in the UAE, but rather a deeply rooted social value reflected in the country’s policies, institutions and initiatives.

He emphasised that the UAE's active humanitarian engagement stems from the leadership’s belief that building a more stable world begins with giving and solidarity.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen the global humanitarian system, expand international partnerships, and support initiatives that uphold human dignity and alleviate suffering.