UAE, Universal Rights Group convene Wednesday Exchange session on UN80 reform, human rights architecture in Geneva

GENEVA, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, in partnership with the Universal Rights Group (URG), convened the second session of the Wednesday Exchange, in a majlis-style, Chatham House Rule discussion, which focused on the implications of the UN Secretary-General’s UN80 reform proposals for the human rights framework in Geneva.

In his opening remarks, Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, emphasised the importance of the Wednesday Exchange as a trusted, informal platform for candid and constructive engagement at a pivotal time for the multilateral system.

He also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering channels of communication that strengthen cross-regional dialogue and cooperation.

Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, participated in the session and offered valuable insights on how the UN80 proposals align with ongoing efforts to enhance coherence, efficiency, and impact across the UN’s human rights system in Geneva.

The session brought together a distinguished and diverse group of Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives from all regions, reflecting the robust interest among Member States in engaging significantly on the UN80 reform proposals and their potential to shape the evolution and effectiveness of the UN human rights system.

Participants exchanged perspectives on how the UN80 reforms could reinforce Geneva’s role as a global centre for human rights expertise and cooperation, promote greater system-wide coherence, and deliver more meaningful outcomes for people and communities worldwide.

Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the importance of a more accessible, coordinated, and implementation-focused human rights framework.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to supporting inclusive dialogue, building mutual understanding, and encouraging collaborative approaches to strengthening a more resilient and effective multilateral system in light of the UN80 reform proposals.

The Wednesday Exchange, a joint initiative of the UAE Mission and URG, will continue to provide a constructive cross-regional engagement platform on the future of the UN human rights system and broader multilateral reforms.