Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 receives over 35,000 attendees

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025 has attracted more than 35,000 participants during a week of dynamic discussions, announcements, and visionary collaboration that further reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial hub.

International participants accounted for more than 30 percent of attendees, representing 175 nationalities across 68 events and 394 specialised sessions. The event convened 819 influential speakers and over 69 global and regional partners, including Hanwha as a Strategic Partner.

For the first time in the event’s history, the total assets represented during the week surpassed US$62 trillion – equivalent to 53 percent of global GDP – as international capital leaders, investors, regulators, and innovators amalgamated in Abu Dhabi to shape the future of global finance.

Commenting on ADFW’s most successful edition, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “ADFW has been recognised as one of the world’s most influential financial gatherings. This record-breaking edition demonstrated Abu Dhabi’s ability to convene global capital at a meaningful scale, with decision makers representing more than $62 trillion in assets coming together to shape the future of finance.

"As the 'Capital of Capital,' Abu Dhabi is not only hosting global financial dialogue but actively engineering the architecture that will define the next decade of global growth," he said.

This year’s edition catalysed strategic progress across global finance. Among the most consequential developments, ADGM welcomed 11 global financial institutions managing over $9 trillion in AUM, in the run-up to and during the fourth and largest edition of ADFW, marking a historic presence of global capital in Abu Dhabi’s thriving financial ecosystem.

In a powerful convergence of finance and philanthropy, a $1.9 billion global commitment to eradicate polio was pledged during a high-level moment convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) Foundation for Humanity, with the participation of Bill Gates, as well as global, regional, and local donors.

The week also witnessed the unveiling of the FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, to fast-track innovation and economic diversification across priority sectors.

Meanwhile, Mubadala and Aldar announced a landmark AED60 billion (~$16.34 billion) joint venture to expand ADGM’s district on Al Maryah Island by 1.5 million sqm, further establishing the city as a premier international business and lifestyle destination.

An inaugural Financial Centres Competitiveness Index (FCCI), unveiled during ADFW by the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD), ranked Abu Dhabi as the top financial centre in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and 12th globally.

The event witnessed the signing of 82 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and strategic collaborations among global, regional, and local entities.

The next edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week will take place from 7th to 10th December 2026, building on the momentum of ADFW 2025 and reinforcing ADFW as the region’s leading global financial gathering.