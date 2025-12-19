Salik, Dubai Culture launch 'Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes' competition

DUBAI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is calling on the creative community to reimagine Salik tags through the ‘Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes’ competition. Participants are invited to submit designs that reflect their view of the city and spotlight Dubai’s cultural diversity and creative spirit.

Salik is now accepting entries until 19th January 2026, with a total prize pool of AED100,000 (US$27,000). Winners will be announced during the 14th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, taking place from 23rd January to 1st February 2026, in the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. The first-place winner will receive US$15,000, followed by US$7,000 for second place and US$5,000 for third.

A judging committee comprising representatives from RTA, Dubai Culture, and Salik will review submissions and select the winning entries. The competition aims to spotlight multidisciplinary creative talent, support emerging voices, and introduce distinctive designs that encourage experimentation and innovation across Dubai’s arts community. It also supports Dubai Culture’s mandate to advance Dubai’s vision and reinforce its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Salik and Dubai Culture are inviting artists, designers, calligraphers, and graffiti artists to submit proposals for customised Salik tag designs. The competition will expand Salik’s design library while strengthening public engagement with the brand through new creative interpretations.