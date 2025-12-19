Dubai Health’s Genomic Medicine Centre earns CAP accreditation

DUBAI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health announced that its Genomic Medicine Centre (GMC) has earned accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the globally-recognised authority in laboratory quality assurance, marking a significant milestone that reflects its commitment to the highest global standards of quality, accuracy, and safety.

This accreditation is awarded following a precise evaluation conducted by a panel of experts to verify laboratories’ compliance with internationally recognised standards in the field. It is considered one of the world’s leading medical laboratory quality assurance programmes, aimed at achieving the highest levels of excellence in laboratory practices.

Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun, Director of the Genomic Medicine Centre at Dubai Health, expressed his profound pride in the centre’s achievement in obtaining accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a milestone that reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to the highest internationally recognised quality standards and its dedication to providing high-quality services to patients and physicians.

He added that this recognition further strengthens the centre’s position as a leading hub for genomic medicine and advanced research.

Dr. Abou Tayoun further explained that Dubai Health’s Genomic Medicine Centre supports the overall healthcare system, from analysing genomic data to providing consultation and follow-up for individuals and families. This approach enables medical professionals to make precise, evidence-based treatment decisions. The center also provides a comprehensive range of genetic tests and analyses through its molecular genetics, genomics, and cytogenetics laboratories, including genetic diagnosis of heredity conditions and rare diseases and the premarital genetic screening program. The centre contributes to supporting public health programmes in the UAE.”

The Genomic Medicine Centre also supports Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system model, as it is consisted of a team of physicians and researchers alongside students from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the arm of learning and discovery of Dubai Health. This collaboration aims to transform biomedical discoveries into practical solutions that contribute to advancing healthcare services.