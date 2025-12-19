Sharjah gears up for 8th Arab Women’s Sports Tournament

SHARJAH, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) is set to take place from 2nd to 10th February.

Organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, an affiliate of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the event brings together leading female athletes and clubs from across the Arab region, AWST underscores Sharjah’s continued commitment to advancing Arab women’s participation in regional and global sports.

As part of preparations for the tournament, overseen by the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees and endorsed by the League of Arab States, the AWST Supreme Organising Committee and executive committees held a series of meetings to review developments and readiness to host athletes and competitions.

The committee also announced updates to the competition for the eighth edition, highlighting the addition of taekwondo (G1 classification accredited by World Taekwondo), as well as the inclusion of beach rowing for the first time.

The tournament will feature volleyball, fencing, athletics, shooting, archery, table tennis, and basketball, alongside the two newly introduced sports. The expansion in games aims to broaden female participation, enhance competitive diversity, and strengthen sporting and cultural ties among Arab women athletes.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of AWST Higher Organising Committee, said, “AWST has set a leading model for empowering Arab women in sport, advancing their role within the sporting community, and providing a platform that celebrates achievement while supporting athletes’ progression towards professionalism and fair competition. The tournament has also expanded the visibility of Arab women on the sporting stage and developed their competitive capabilities.”

He added, “The committee is guided by an integrated strategic vision supported by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance and patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. This vision prioritises coordination across partner entities in the emirate to ensure organisational, logistical, health, and security readiness, and to deliver a comprehensive competitive environment that reflects Sharjah’s standing and elevates the global presence of Arab women’s sport.”

As part of on-site readiness checks for training and tournament venues, the AWST Supreme Organising Committee organised an inspection tour for a delegation from the Supervision and Follow-up Committee of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees (UANOC), led by Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, Chair of UANOC, and Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Anzi, Secretary General of UANOC.

The tour was attended by Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chair of AWST Supreme Organising Committee and Chair of the Executive Committee; Areej Al Qahtani, Assistant Secretary-General of UANOC; Mustafa Idris, sports expert at UANOC; and Moza Al Shamsi, AWST Director.

The delegation reviewed the readiness of venues, facilities, and support services, and met with club board representatives, who confirmed their full support for the tournament.

The tour covered venues across the emirate, including the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, Al Bataeh, Al Dhaid, Police Officers, Al Hamriyah cultural and sports clubs, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, and Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled.

Commenting on the tour, Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, said, “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, for her continued support and patronage, which are central to AWST’s sustained success and its status as a leading Arab platform. We are confident that this year’s edition will mark a new chapter in Arab sporting excellence, reflecting Sharjah’s vision of integrating sport, culture, and development, expanding opportunities for athletes to compete and progress, and highlighting the strength of joint Arab action in delivering impactful sporting events.”

“In line with the games’ commitment to excellence, this edition will also introduce taekwondo and beach rowing as part of efforts to enhance the sports programme and diversify competitions.”