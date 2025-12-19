Arabic Children’s Literature Award shapes reading habits

SHARJAH, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature Award, launched in 2009, began as an initiative to position Arab children’s literature on the global stage, affirming that stories published in Arabic can rival the best written for children in any language.

Over more than a decade, it has grown from 47 entries from eight Arab countries in its first edition to over 300 submissions annually from more than 20 countries across the Arab world and beyond. Beyond recognising literary excellence, the award now fosters a long-term impact by supporting authors, illustrators, and publishers, reshaping how Arab children engage with reading.

The award’s development is closely linked to Sharjah’s cultural scene, shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and led by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, where reading and publishing have become pillars of sustainable cultural development.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), explained that the award’s goal from the outset has been to create a genuine creative space reflecting the Arab child, offering stories in which they can see themselves, their language, emotions, and daily realities. Children’s literature today addresses more complex questions, requiring stories that help them understand the world, foster reflection and balance, and open horizons to new possibilities.

Al Aqroubi emphasised Sharjah’s belief that culture begins in childhood and that investing in a child’s imagination is investing in a shared future, as imagination is the seed of knowledge, awareness, creativity, and change.

She concluded, “Each edition of the award reveals new voices and perspectives, reaffirming the power of the Arabic language to carry stories of broad human significance. The story of the award continues, always beginning with the phrase that mirrors Arab childhood memory: ‘Once upon a time.’”

In the past ten years, the award has honoured over 100 authors, illustrators, and publishers, stimulating the production of around 400 books for children and young adults in Arabic. Since 2017, it has expanded to include illustrators, recognising the essential role of imagery in fostering children’s imagination.

The award has also elevated Arab authors internationally. Many books first honoured in Sharjah have later appeared at major global fairs, including Bologna, Frankfurt, and London, creating new opportunities and career paths for Arab children’s book creators. Over 40 winning titles have been translated into languages such as English, French, Turkish, and Korean, introducing new readers to Arab children’s literature worldwide.