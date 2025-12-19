NCM forecasts partially cloudy to cloudy weather with rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partially cloudy to cloudy conditions at times tomorrow, with the formation of convective clouds accompanied by rainfall over some areas, particularly the northern and eastern regions.

In a statement today, NCM said winds will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust and sand.

Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough. The first high tide will occur at 12:21 pm and the second at 2:57 am. The first low tide is expected at 8:07 pm and the second at 6:41 am.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will also be rough. The first high tide will occur at 8:52 am and the second at 10:51 pm, while the first low tide is expected at 3:44 pm and the second at 4:40 am.