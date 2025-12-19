Sri Lankan President thanks UAE for ongoing flood relief in phone call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, who expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s continued humanitarian assistance to communities affected by recent floods and heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka.

During the call, His Highness extended his heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan people over the loss of life caused by the floods and wished the country safety and resilience in the face of such challenges.

The UAE’s rapid response is part of its longstanding humanitarian approach, which focuses on delivering timely support to communities impacted by natural disasters and crises around the world. The aim is to ease the immediate burden on those affected and contribute to long-term recovery efforts.

Emergency relief operations were swiftly launched through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Agency for International Aid, and the Emirates Red Crescent. These efforts included search and rescue missions in the hardest-hit areas, carried out by teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, as well as the delivery of urgent supplies such as essential food items and emergency shelter materials for displaced families.