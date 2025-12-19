Sharjah Youth and Sajaya launch 'Gulf Bridges' Programme

SHARJAH, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, affiliates of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, have launched the second edition of Gulf Bridges – the Gulf Programme for Young Leaders.

The programme runs from 21st to 25th December in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The programme aims to strengthen collaboration among young people across GCC countries and help shape a new generation of influential leaders. It forms part of the life skills track, with a focus on leadership and teamwork, strategic planning and decision-making, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and future government trends.

Participants will engage in interactive training sessions led by experts and visit key development projects in Sharjah, including initiatives in space science and astronomy.

The initiative aligns with Rubu’ Qarn’s long-term objectives to empower youth, reinforce a shared Gulf identity, and promote sustainable development across the region.