Al Qasimia University approves graduation of 10th cohort

SHARJAH, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University has approved the graduation of the university’s tenth cohort for the 2025–2026 academic year, during its fifteenth regular meeting, chaired by Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and President of the University.

On behalf of the Board members, Al Turaifi expressed profound thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of Al Qasimia University, in recognition of his continued support since the university’s establishment and his role in strengthening its academic and humanitarian mission, enhancing educational quality, and preparing graduates equipped to serve their countries and contribute to development.

The Board also reviewed updates on the 2025–2026 annual strategic plan, along with financial, administrative and academic committee reports.

A total of 113 male and female students will graduate from the university’s five colleges.