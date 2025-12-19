Motoring Culture takes centre stage as DSF Auto Season returns

DUBAI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the 31st edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), DSF Auto Season returns from 2nd January to 11th January 2026, transforming the city into a high-energy celebration of motoring culture, design, craftsmanship and community.

In its second edition, DSF Auto Season brings together car enthusiasts, families, collectors, industry leaders and global automotive brands for ten days of unmissable parades, rare vehicle showcases, motorsport-inspired experiences and large-scale gatherings across Dubai.

Building on a successful inaugural year, the 2026 programme expands with major citywide routes, curated exhibitions, community meet-ups and headline events designed to unite petrolheads and visitors of all ages.

more to be revealed.