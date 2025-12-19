Sharjah Police contain weather system, ensure public safety

SHARJAH, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police confirmed that combined efforts and close cooperation with strategic partners successfully mitigated the impact of the recent weather system affecting the country, with no significant incidents reported.

Authorities praised the public for their cooperation, alertness, and adherence to official instructions, which helped maintain safety and ensure the continuity of movement across the emirate.

Emergency and rapid response plans were activated as soon as the weather conditions became apparent.

Field and operational readiness were enhanced through the deployment of security and traffic patrols on internal and external roads to maintain smooth traffic flow and respond quickly to any emergencies.

Sharjah Police operation rooms efficiently managed complaints and calls through the 999 emergency contact centre and the 901 non-emergency line, processing 8,145 calls via 999 and 1,239 via 901. Officers also responded to inquiries and provided assistance around the clock, demonstrating their readiness and skill in handling various situations.

Actions included pre-emptive coordination with relevant agencies and broadcasting awareness messages via Sharjah Police social media platforms to educate the public on preventive actions and safety during inclement weather.

Sharjah Police confirmed that these preventive and safety measures will continue throughout the rainy season to reinforce the emirate's overall security and public safety infrastructure.