Zayed Authority for People of Determination sets new Guinness World Record

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has added a new achievement to the UAE’s international record, following the official recognition by Guinness World Records of the world’s longest chain of lanyards, measuring 663.53 metres.

The record-breaking chain consists of 1,300 lanyards, handcrafted by people of determination, with the participation of 13 national entities that contributed to turning the idea into reality.

This symbolic initiative carries a global message to raise awareness of hidden disabilities, reflecting the Authority’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community understanding of the needs of this group and fostering more inclusive and empathetic environments. The official announcement of the record took place during the Fifth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, in the presence of an international adjudicator from Guinness World Records, and was witnessed by families, institutions, and participating entities.

The project was implemented at the Authority’s Innovation Centre, where people of determination took part in designing, assembling, and coordinating the lanyards, supported by forum partners from national entities. These included: Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Artificial Intelligence; the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Khalifa bin Zayed Al Awwal School; the Khalifa Empowerment Programme Team “Aqdar”; the National Archives and Library; the Emirates Red Crescent; Little Smarty Nursery; the Emirates Businesswomen Council; Air Arabia; Abu Dhabi Sports Council; the Family Care Authority; Hemaya Schools for Education – Dubai Police; and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The efforts of these entities were integrated across the stages of production, printing, and community support to deliver this unique achievement.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that this global record reflects the vision of the wise leadership in establishing an inclusive and sustainable society. He noted that the participation of people of determination in executing the project embodies their creative capabilities and provides them with broader opportunities to excel and contribute to national achievements.

His Excellency added, “This record is not merely a new certificate in the UAE’s achievements register; it is a message that embodies the values of empowerment, respect, and humanity. It affirms that achievements are realised when efforts come together, and that people of determination are capable of achieving the impossible when provided with a supportive environment and committed partners.”

He further emphasised the Authority’s continued commitment to launching high-impact initiatives that highlight the capabilities of people of determination, strengthen their role in the UAE’s development journey, and contribute to new global achievements that reflect national competence and the spirit of determination and perseverance.

The sunflower lanyard is recognised globally as a symbol for raising awareness of hidden disabilities, aiming to enhance community awareness and encourage institutions to provide more understanding and supportive environments for this group.

The forum witnessed strong engagement from families and community members, who followed the moment the record was officially validated in the Guinness World Records registry—an event that reflects the scale of the work accomplished by the Authority and its partners, and highlights the vital role they play in raising community awareness of hidden disabilities