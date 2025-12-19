Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by the family of Ahmed Mohamed Saeed Al Ameri for the marriage of Ali Mohamed Ahmed Al Ameri to the daughter of Salem Saleh Mohamed Saeed Al Ameri.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.