Tadweer Group, Umm Al Emarat Park set new Guinness World Record

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park and Tadweer Group have jointly set a new Guinness World Record for the largest recycled materials mosaic – a sustainability-focused artwork made from recycled plastic bottle caps.

This inspirational community accomplishment was recognised at a special award ceremony held at the Park on 18 December and attended by officials from Tadweer Group, Umm Al Emarat Park and Genius World record general adjudicators.

Earlier in December, Tadweer Group and the Park invited the community to take part in the world record attempt, encouraging them to harness their creativity while engaging with environmental issues. Guests were invited to place recycled plastic bottle caps onto a custom-made wall, creating an enduring mosaic modelled after universal recycling icons – and brought to life as one collective artistic masterpiece.

Launched in partnership with Tadweer Group, the initiative represented the final component of the “Cap Your Way to Sustainability” outreach campaign. The concept saw schools and community partners across Abu Dhabi collect plastic water bottle caps to encourage greater environmental awareness and responsibility.

Over two exclusive participation periods from 8-10 December, families, students and visitors helped to build the 25-square-metre recycled mosaic wall. The Park provided free entry during two time slots to encourage participation from the entire Abu Dhabi community, and as leading partner, Tadweer Group spearheaded the design, mosaic structure and many bottlecaps. A total of 24,846 bottlecaps were used in the mosaic’s creation, with 356 participants contributing over collective 18 hours during the initiative.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director, Communications and Awareness, Tadweer Group, said, “Promoting a sustainable mindset is core to our mandate at Tadweer Group. With the support of our partners, including Umm Al Emarat Park, we can collectively raise awareness for maintaining a clean environment whilst also pushing forward our strategic ambition of diverting 80% of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills by 2030. The key for us is to help the community gain a stronger understanding that we are all responsible for how we manage our waste, and this is only the beginning for what we have planned.”

Rasha Kablawi, official spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said, “This achievement embodies the spirit of our community and the commitment to sustainability. While we were honoured to have achieved a Guinness World Record, the initiative is significant and reinforces the importance of protecting our environment through enhancing sustainable solutions and environmental innovative ideas to make our life healthier and more enduring. In the UAE’s Year of Community, we are pleased to see families and residents actively engage in an initiative that promotes environmental responsibility and collective impact. Sustainability is a cornerstone of our work at Umm Al Emarat Park and supporting Tadweer Group in its mission demonstrates the ways we can come together as a society and make a tangible difference for generations to come.”