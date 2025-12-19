UAE Accountability Authority concludes participation in CoSP11

DOHA, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority concluded its participation in the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (CoSP11), with the UAE delegation headed by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority.

This participation comes as a part of the UAE's continued support for international efforts to promote integrity, transparency, and the fight against corruption.

The delegation's engagement included participation in the conference's plenary and specialized sessions, as well as a number of bilateral meetings and related side events.