Rubu’ Qarn launches first edition of Life Skills Season

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to its sustainable vision of building a generation empowered with life skills, Rubu’ Qarn Life Skills Centre, an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, launched the first edition of its Life Skills Season.

Targeting members of Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, aged 13 to 18, the programme takes place in a stimulating and safe environment that reflects the depth of the experience and the centre's established strategic approach, which is based on the principle that human development begins with empowering individuals with skills.

The season embodies Rubu’ Qarn Life Skills Centre dedication to providing a unique educational experience that transcends traditional training. It blends applied learning with field activities, allowing participants to engage in real-world experiences that cultivate their personal and professional skills, enhance their survival skills, and instill in them the values of self-reliance, teamwork, and conscious leadership, all within a creative environment.

The first phase of the season, dedicated to youth, included a range of high-quality programmes and interactive activities spanning four consecutive days. These programmes were carefully designed according to a professional methodology that aligned with the participants' aspirations. They progressed from icebreaker activities to leadership and vocational training programmes, creative workshops in electrical wiring, automotive mechanics, and agriculture, and field programmes that fostered courage, stimulated creative thinking, and deepened the concept of experiential learning.

The youth also had the opportunity to meet inspiring alumni of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, who shared their rich experiences and success stories. These interactive sessions allowed the youth to discover themselves, strengthened their connection to real-life success stories, and provided them with a comprehensive experience from idea to achievement.

The season concluded with desert adventures, field trips, treasure hunts, and interactive evenings that deepened their sense of belonging and positive citizenship.

The participants of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah will embark on their own unique experience in the second phase of the season, from December 27th to 30th, 2025. This comprehensive programme combines cooking, sewing, and agriculture with first aid and survival skills, morning physical activities, inspirational meetings, and an interactive desert hike designed to boost their self-confidence and develop their decision-making and teamwork skills.

The season will culminate in an exhibition showcasing the participants' work, reflecting the culmination of their training through live demonstrations and mini-projects. These projects will include agricultural products, delicious and healthy dishes, and handcrafted bags, demonstrating the practical transition from learning to application and from training to impact.

This season underscores the commitment of the Rubu’ Qarn Life Skills Centre to preparing generations capable of adapting to the challenges of the present and anticipating the future—generations equipped with the practical skills and human values that form a solid foundation for their personal and professional futures.