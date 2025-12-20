Sharjah Events Festival kicks off tomorrow

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Events Festival is set to return for its fifth edition from 21-24 December 2025, at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. The festival promises a diverse programme of entertainment, arts, and creative activities, all set within an interactive family-friendly atmosphere that highlights the cultural richness of the Emirate.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, 21st December, with a special performance by the Turgan Family (Tariq Al-Arabi and his sons) on the main stage at 20:00. Tickets for the concert are available through platinumlist.net, while general festival entry costs 20 dirhams and can be purchased online or at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre box office.

Running daily from 16:00 to 23:00, the four-day festival offers live performances, interactive competitions, and prizes. Dedicated areas for children and families ensure meaningful entertainment and community engagement. The beloved festival mascot, Saqr, will entertain visitors, while a fun train provides rides connecting different festival zones.

The festival features diverse themed zones with interactive shows for all ages. A cooking corner will host live competitions and demonstrations by talented chefs, while workshops and educational games aim to develop children’s skills and enrich their experience.

A key highlight of the fifth edition is the focus on young Emirati talent, showcased through artistic performances, innovative projects, restaurants, and youth-focused spaces. These initiatives aim to support local talent and celebrate their creativity.

To ensure a comfortable experience, visitors can use parking at Al Layyah near government buildings, free shuttle buses to the festival, parking at Al Qasba, and a free boat service to Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The festival is expected to attract large crowds from across the UAE, offering a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience that reflects Sharjah’s spirit and creative diversity.