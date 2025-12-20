Jordan takes part in operation targeting Daesh locations

AMMAN, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force, at dawn on Friday, took part in an operation to execute precision air strikes against a number of targets affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group in areas in southern Syria, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Jordan’s participation, in cooperation with the United States, is within the operations of the Global Coalition against Daesh, which the Syrian government has recently joined.

The operation, conducted within the war on terrorism, is aimed at preventing extremist groups from exploiting these locations to launch security threats against Syria and the region, especially as the Daesh terrorist group has been working to restore its capabilities in southern Syria.