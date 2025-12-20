NCM expects partly cloudy weather with chances of rainfall tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy weather tomorrow in general, with the appearance of low clouds over islands and some coastal and western areas, accompanied by a chance of rainfall.

The forecast indicates a slight and gradual rise in temperatures, with humid conditions at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and western inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times and causing blowing dust.

In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman will see moderate to slight seas.