Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on second anniversary of accession to throne

ABU DHABI, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of the second anniversary of his accession to the throne.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.