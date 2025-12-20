AQU graduates 10th class of 113 students from 49 nationalities

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Qasimia University (AQU) celebrated the graduation of its tenth class of students for the Fall semester of the 2025 academic year in an official ceremony held at the university's theatre in Sharjah.

The graduating class comprised 113 students from 49 nationalities, representing the university's five colleges: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Economics and Management, the College of Communication, and the College of the Holy Quran.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees, the University Chancellor, the Vice Directors and Assistant Directors, the Deans of the Colleges, members of the academic and administrative staff, as well as a number of invited guests, ambassadors, and consuls accredited to the UAE.

The ceremony, held on Thursday morning, began with the playing of the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran. Then, Professor Jamal Salem Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University, delivered a speech in which he expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of Al Qasimia University, for his continuous and unwavering support of the university.

Al Tarifi emphasised that the university's achievements today are the fruit of the Ruler of Sharjah's wise vision and blessed foundation, and his generous and constant patronage of its educational and scientific journey.

Professor Jamal Salem Al Tarifi affirmed that the graduation of this new cohort embodies the culmination of a firmly established scientific and humanitarian vision that has made human development a cornerstone of sustainable development.

He explained that this achievement is not merely an academic milestone, but rather the crowning achievement of a comprehensive journey that combines profound intellectual development with ethical and moral character development.

Al Tarifi noted that AQU, thanks to the unwavering support of its founder, has successfully established a balanced educational model that combines academic rigor with the demands of the modern age, fostering a culture of moderation, tolerance, and openness to others. This contributes to producing graduates who possess awareness, responsibility, and the ability to make positive contributions to their communities.

The university president added that AQU is committed to providing an academic environment that encourages excellence and innovation, contributing to the intellectual, academic, and ethical development of its students. This ensures that its graduates become ambassadors of knowledge and noble human values, and bearers of the university's mission to disseminate knowledge and build bridges of cultural understanding between peoples and cultures.

For his part, Professor Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, expressed his pride in the graduation of the tenth cohort of students, emphasising that the university has succeeded, in just one decade, in establishing itself as a globally recognised educational institution. This success is attributed to the adoption of modern academic programmes, including the launch of postgraduate programmes such as the Master's in Islamic Jurisprudence and its Foundations, and the Master's in Arabic Language and Literature. The university has also introduced specialised training programmes in Islamic architecture and graduated successive cohorts from its Professional Certificate in Islamic Banking programme.

Al Khalaf noted that these efforts, along with the university's receipt of the Outstanding Community Contribution Award from the British Accreditation Council (ASIC), and the remarkable achievements of its students in Quran memorisation competitions and sports tournaments, have contributed to enhancing the university's academic standing.

Al Khalaf added that the university continues its steady progress towards further development and excellence, guided by the vision and support of its founder, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the founder of Al Qasimia University. He explained that the university has made remarkable progress in education, scientific research, and community service during the current academic year, attracting students from 136 nationalities worldwide. This reflects the growing confidence in its mission, academic programmes, and multicultural learning environment.

He added that the university has strengthened its community and academic presence by launching joint training programmes to prepare students for the job market and expanding its network of partnerships through the signing of several local, regional, and international memoranda of understanding with prestigious academic and educational institutions. This has contributed to broadening the scope of institutional cooperation and solidifying the university's position at both the regional and international levels.