Brand Dubai Store at Hatta Festival showcases works of more than 10 emerging Emirati artists

DUBAI, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to support creative talent and enrich Dubai’s cultural landscape, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is showcasing the works of more than 10 emerging Emirati artists at the Brand Dubai Store at the 2025 Hatta Festival.

The event is being held on the scenic Leem Lake waterfront as part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, in collaboration with the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.

The Brand Dubai Store offers visitors a curated selection of unique souvenirs, including the Zayed and Rashid Box, which commemorates the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The store also features a wide range of creative products developed from more than 25 Emirati artworks featuring traditional art, digital art, pixel art, collage, embroidery, and other contemporary creative techniques.

Among the participating artists, Rafia Al Nassar, Mohammed Fikri, and Salama Al Nuaimi are taking part in the initiative for the first time this year. Their diverse artworks share a unifying theme: celebrating the beauty of Dubai, particularly the Hatta region, and its growing profile as one of the UAE’s most important tourist and heritage destinations.

Sarah Merdas, Member of the Organising Committee of #HattaWinter, said, “We are delighted to present this year’s edition of the Brand Dubai Store, which features the exceptional works of more than 10 talented Emirati artists whose creations capture the spirit and landscape of Dubai and the Hatta region.”

Merdas noted that selected artworks have been transformed into murals adorning the festival venue, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into an open-air museum.

She added that the Brand Dubai Store embodies the commitment to nurturing emerging Emirati creatives and shining a spotlight on the richness of local culture and identity.

The Hatta Festival, which runs until 28th December at the scenic three-hectare Leem Lake waterfront, features a vibrant programme of family-friendly activities and events celebrating community traditions and authentic Emirati heritage.