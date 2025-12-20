Victory Team clinches Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Victory Team secured the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship title for the first time in its history after an exceptional season, during which it also claimed the XCAT World Championship title for the seventh time, reaffirming its well-deserved dominance on the global stage.

Victory mathematically sealed the Teams’ Championship following the victory of its driver Shaun Torrente, who finished first in the second sprint race today aboard Victory 4 during the Sharjah Grand Prix, earning 10 points. The team added a further six points thanks to teammate Alex Wikström, who finished fifth aboard Victory 3, giving the team a total of 16 points—enough to clinch the world title.

Victory raised its tally to 177 points at the top of the overall standings, leading by 40 points over Team Sharjah, which sits second with 137 points, while the Swedish team is third with 129 points.

Shaun Torrente is now aiming to secure the Drivers’ World Championship when he competes in the main race tomorrow as part of the Sharjah Grand Prix. He has raised his total to 99 points and needs only a top-five finish to guarantee the title, pulling clear of his closest rival, Sweden’s Jonas Andersson, who is second with 85 points. Alex Wikström currently occupies third place with 78 points.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, congratulated Victory Team on this unprecedented global achievement in the Formula 1 category, praising the great efforts that led to these successes in a season that reflected high ambition and sound planning in reaching the podium.

He also commended the outstanding organization of the Sharjah Grand Prix for Formula 1 powerboats, stressing that Sharjah’s hosting of this global event reflects its prominent position on the international marine sports map, and that clinching the title on UAE soil further enhanced the value of the achievement.