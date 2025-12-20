Air Arabia launches daily flight to Prague

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator, marked a new milestone today with the launch of its new daily non-stop flight connecting Sharjah International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague.

The new route, operated on Air Arabia’s recently received Airbus A320neo aircraft, further strengthens the carrier’s expanding network, offering passengers greater flexibility, convenience, and affordability while supporting business, leisure, and cultural travel between the UAE and the Czech Republic.

Celebrating the milestone, a welcome ceremony was held on arrival at Prague airport attended by airport officials, local partners, and Air Arabia representatives, underscoring the significance of this new direct connection and fostering closer ties between the two regions.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to commence our daily non-stop flights to Prague, a key European destination that reflects the growing demand for accessible and reliable air travel from the UAE. This route reflects our commitment to expanding our European network from Sharjah while supporting the growth of tourism, business, and cultural exchange between both countries.”

Jiří Pos, Chairman of the Board of Prague Airport, added, “We are delighted that we have succeeded in strengthening our connection with the Middle East region by adding another, now the eighth, carrier. Air Arabia is returning to the Sharjah route and to our airport after five years. We are pleased that this service will be restored with the start of the winter flight schedule, giving passengers more options to travel not only to the Middle East but also to connecting destinations such as East Africa, India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Thailand, or Kuala Lumpur."