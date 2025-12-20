CAF shifts AFCON to four-year cycle; launches new annual league

RABAT, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will move to a four-year cycle beginning in 2028, ending the long-standing biennial format.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealed the decision during the 2025 AFCON kick-off press conference in Rabat on Saturday, describing the move as essential for the long-term development of African football.

Under the new structure, following the 2027 AFCON co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, subsequent tournaments will be held in 2028, 2032 and 2036.

Motsepe said the change would ease growing tensions between national teams and European clubs over player availability.

“It is unfair to put players in the middle of this conflict, where clubs do not want them to travel to Africa — and they are correct — but CAF also needs them to represent their countries,” he said.

He added that the revised format would benefit players, national teams and the confederation itself.

“We are addressing this first for CAF, second for our African players, an d third because a four-year cycle will generate significantly more revenue than holding AFCON every two years,” Motsepe said.