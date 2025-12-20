Ras Al Khaimah hosts ‘The Arab Legacy in Spain’ exhibition celebrating shared Arab-Spanish heritage

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah has launched The Arab Legacy in Spain, a two-week cultural event celebrating the deep historical and cultural ties between Arab and Spanish civilisations through art, architecture, music and cuisine inspired by Andalusian heritage.

Organised by The Design Gallery in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, the event opened in Al-Rifaa and was attended by Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Chamber.

The opening featured an architectural exhibition showcasing 26 photographs and artworks, with the participation of Irish sculptor Joseph McKeever.

Speaking on behalf of the Spanish Embassy, Spanish writer Dr. Ino Ewart highlighted the cultural, academic and scientific significance of the exhibition, noting that Andalusian architecture — developed in Spain between the 8th and 15th centuries under Islamic rule — represents one of the world’s most distinguished architectural traditions.

She explained that these structures reflect Islamic spiritual values through geometric design, Arabic motifs and calligraphy, while also embodying a unique cultural synthesis shaped by coexistence and exchange in Al-Andalus. Dr. Ewart also underscored the architectural ingenuity of Andalusian design, which responds to climate through courtyards, fountains, gardens and thick walls, creating naturally cool and harmonious spaces, as seen in landmarks such as the Alhambra Palace in Granada and the Alcázar of Seville.

The exhibition offers visitors an overview of Andalusia’s history under Muslim rule from 711 to 1492, a period during which Córdoba emerged as one of Europe’s largest and most influential cultural and economic centres. It highlights the lasting impact of Arab-Islamic civilisation on Spanish culture and architecture, reinforcing a shared heritage that continues to foster mutual understanding between the Arab world and Spain.

Under the Caliphate of Córdoba, Andalusia became a beacon of learning, and the city of Córdoba the largest city in Europe at that time became one of the leading cultural and economic centers throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Islamic world.

The impressive cultural legacy from that time left some of the world’s most beautiful and significant buildings.

Visitors could discover the most remarkable structures left by the Arab Islamic presence in Spain over eight centuries from 711 to 1492, showcasing how Arabs and Muslims influenced Spanish culture. This shared past allows for a special understanding between the two cultures, rooted in deep historical ties and a shared appreciation of a unique way of life.

Under the Caliphate of Córdoba, Andalusia became a beacon of learning, and the city of Córdoba the largest city in Europe at that time became one of the leading cultural and economic centers throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Islamic world. ￼

The impressive cultural legacy from that time left some of the world’s most beautiful and significant buildings. Visitors could discover the most remarkable structures left by the Arab Islamic presence in Spain over eight centuries from 711 to 1492, showcasing how Arabs and Muslims influenced Spanish culture. This shared past allows for a special understanding between the two cultures, rooted in deep historical ties and a shared appreciation of a unique way of life.